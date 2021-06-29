Airbnb: Guests with negative reviews restricted from renting over Fourth of July weekend

Airbnb is blocking certain users from booking one-night rentals for the Fourth of July.

The vacation rental company said those with negative reviews wouldn't be able to book entire homes over the holiday weekend.

Those with positive reviews and who've already booked their one-night reservation are exempt from the rule, the company said.

"As the July 4 weekend approaches, we are deploying more stringent restrictions on one and two-night reservations that may pose heightened risk for parties," the company said on its website. "For example, we will leverage our technology that restricts certain local and last-minute bookings by guests without a history of positive reviews on Airbnb and also block reservations within an expanded radius."

The rule is part of the company's "Summer of Responsible Travel" plan, which includes "new tools to help travelers and hosts stay healthier, systems to crack down on bad behavior and more help for people if some part of their trip doesn’t go as planned."

Under the guidelines, Airbnb said, "tough new rules to ban parties and help prevent events that may disturb neighbors."

The company added that "superhosts" worried about parties will receive discounts for Minut noise detection devices, "which flags if decibel levels reach a certain level."

Last August, the company began banning large reservations during the coronavirus pandemic.