After bakery was burglarized, owners made cookies with suspect's photo

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WTMJ) -- Canfora Bakery in Milwaukee was burglarized of cash and equipment last month, and they came up with a unique way of catching the suspect: by baking sugar cookies with the suspect's photo in the middle.
On social media, the bakery invited the community "to come on in and take a bite out of the thief while supplies last."
Milwaukee police would only confirm they are looking for a suspect in a burglary at the bakery's address that happened on April 19.
Police say the suspect intentionally forced his way into the closed business and removed items and cash.