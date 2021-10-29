Affidavit: Passenger sexually assaulted on flight to Denver airport

DENVER, Colo. — A man allegedly sexually assaulted a passenger on a flight from Sacramento to Denver International Airport on Oct. 25, according to an affidavit filed in federal court this week.

Robert Glasper III is charged with three federal offenses: sexual contact without permission within special aircraft jurisdiction; lewd, indecent, obscene acts within special aircraft jurisdiction; and simple assault within special aircraft jurisdiction.

According to the victim and witness statements, Glasper repeatedly touched a male passenger sitting next to him and masturbated on the flight.

The victim reported that Glasper appeared to be "under the influence" while boarding the plane and said Glasper "looked lost" while staring out the window and at the surroundings, according to the affidavit.

"After the airplane doors closed, the Victim attempted to put on his seatbelt (sic), but noticed Glasper was sitting on it. The Victim said to him 'I think you may be sitting on my buckle' and the Victim partially stood up to 'hover' over the seat and allow GLASPER to retrieve his own seatbelt (sic). At this point, GLASPER reached out with his hand and grasped the left side of the Victim’s buttocks, giving a squeeze," the affidavit says.

The victim said he was reluctant to call attention to the situation, according to the affidavit.

Glasper allegedly continued to touch the victim's leg, applying slight pressure with his finger while making a "cupping motion" with his hand, the affidavit says. The victim accused Glasper of repeatedly trying to hold his hand "because the Victim maintained both of his hands firmly in his lap, Glasper was only able to put his hand on top of the Victim’s hands. Contacts on the Victim’s leg and hands would last from between a few seconds to a couple of minutes in duration."

The victim told authorities Glasper repeatedly asked to exchange seats with him. The victim reported he believed it was an attempt by Glasper to get closer to the female passenger sitting in their aisle, the affidavit says.

At one point, Glasper allegedly went to the bathroom and returned while continuing his attempts to hold the victim's hand and touch his leg, according to the affidavit.

The victim said Glasper then began masturbating while exposing himself. The affidavit says the victim recalled Glasper saying, "look at this" and also asked if the victim would "jerk him off."

Allegedly, Glasper then wiped his hands and shortly after, the victim contacted the flight attendant was moved to a seat at the front of the airplane.

The plane landed at Denver International Airport just after 8:30 p.m. on Oct. 25 and Glasper was contacted and interviewed by members of law enforcement.

The specific domestic airline is not named in the affidavit.

Just two days later, a flight had to be diverted to DIA due to a passenger allegedly assaulting a flight attendant.

Several passengers at DIA have been arrested in 2021 so far. One passenger was charged for biting two TSA agents, another accused of attacking a Southwest Airlines employee inside the concourse train and another arrested and federally charged after he allegedly refused to wear a mask and urinated in his seat.

It comes during a year where TSA has reported an exponential increase in reports of unruly passengers, with 4,941 incidents reported this year so far.

This story was originally published by CB Cotton at KMGH.