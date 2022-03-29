Actor Ezra Miller arrested in Hawaii

Ezra Miller is charged with disorderly conduct and harassment following an incident at a bar in Hawaii, authorities said.

Miller, who portrays "The Flash" in "Zac Snyder's Justice League," was arrested on Monday.

Police said an investigation showed that Miller "became agitated while patrons at the bar began singing karaoke."

The actor reportedly began yelling obscenities and grabbed the microphone from one of the singers.

Police said he also lunged at a man playing darts.

Officers took Miller into custody. He was eventually released after posting a $500 bail fee.