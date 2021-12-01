4th student dies in Michigan high school shooting, a 17-year-old boy

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. — A fourth student has died in Michigan after being shot at a high school Tuesday afternoon.

The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday that 17-year-old Justin Shilling passed away at about 10:45 a.m. ET at McLaren Oakland Hospital in Pontiac.

Shilling was among the 11 people shot when authorities say another student opened fire at Oxford High School, which is located north of Detroit.

The other three students who were killed have been identified as 16-year-old Tate Myre, 14-year-old Hana St. Juliana, and 17-year-old Madisyn Baldwin.

The suspected shooter, a 15-year-old boy, was taken into custody at the school after authorities say he fired 15-20 shots.

Officers say the suspect's father purchased the gun that was used in the shooting four days ago. They found seven rounds in the 9mm pistol when they took him into custody.

According to police, the suspect's parents have been in contact with the suspect and told him not to talk to the police. Police say the parents have also hired a lawyer. He is currently being held at Children's Village. He could be charged as an adult, officials say.

The sheriff’s office said it had a preliminary meeting with the local prosecutor’s office Wednesday morning, and that it’s still gathering more information regarding the deadly shooting.

Law enforcement plans to provide an update on the incident at 3 p.m. ET Wednesday.