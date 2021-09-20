3 injured at Pennsylvania baby shower after fight over gifts escalates into shooting

NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. — Three people were injured in a shooting at a Pennsylvania baby shower that police believe began with an argument over gifts.

The Lower Burrell Police Department says its officers were dispatched to the shooting inside the firehall of the Kinloch Fire Department shortly after 6 p.m. ET Saturday.

When officers arrived, police say they located the suspected shooter as he was exiting the firehall and he was taken into custody without incident.

KDKA and TribLIVE identified the suspected shooter as 25-year-old Isiah Hampton, the father of the baby-to-be. He’s reportedly facing aggravated assault and reckless endangerment charges.

Police have described the shooting as an “isolated family incident during a baby shower.”

Police Chief John Marhefka told reporters that a preliminary investigation indicates that a family argument turned physical at the shower.

“It was, from what we’re understanding preliminarily, it was about gifts at the shower,” Marhefka told reporters.

The suspect then introduced a 9mm semi-automatic handgun and fired three rounds, hitting a 23-year-old man, a 19-year-old woman, and a 16-year-old boy, according to Marhefka.

All three victims were transported to area hospitals. The extents of their injuries are unknown at this time.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident.