20-year-old sentenced for deadly Colorado school shooting

DENVER (AP) — A former high school student convicted of killing a teenager and injuring eight others at a Denver-area school in 2019 has been sentenced to life in prison without parole.

Devon Erickson was sentenced Friday after victims and families gave emotional testimony about the lasting trauma from the shooting at STEM School Highlands Ranch.

Erickson, now 20, was convicted of partnering with another student in the attack on a classroom of high school seniors watching a movie.

Because he was 18 at the time of the shooting, Erickson faced a mandatory sentence.

One former student who helped stop the attack said Erickson killed their classmate and “didn’t care.”