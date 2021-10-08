Watch
2 parents convicted in college bribery scandal

JOSH REYNOLDS/AP
John Wilson and his wife arrive at federal court Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, in Boston. Wilson and another parent Gamal Abdelaziz, are the first to stand trial in the college admissions bribery scandal, in which wealthy parents used lies and money to steal coveted spots at prestigious schools their kids couldn't secure on their own, according to a prosecutor. (AP Photo/Josh Reynolds). (AP Photo/Josh Reynolds)
College Admissions Bribery
Posted at 3:50 PM, Oct 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-08 16:50:15-04

John Wilson and Gamal Abdelaziz were found guilty on all charges Friday in a college bribery scandal.

They were the first defendants to stand trial in the Operation Varsity Blues scheme.

Prosecutors reportedly said Abdelaziz paid $300,000 to get his daughter into the University of Southern California.

Wilson was found guilty after prosecutors said he paid over a million dollars to get his children into USC, Harvard and Stanford.

Both parents contended that they were making legitimate donations.

Abdelaziz and Wilson are scheduled to be sentenced in February.

Thirty-three parents have reportedly pleased guilty in the scheme, which saw parents exaggerate their child's athletic portfolio to get into prestigious schools.

Actresses Lori Laughlin and Felicity Huffman pleaded guilty to their involvement in the scheme.

