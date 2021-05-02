2 dead, 23 hospitalized after boat overturns off San Diego coast

Two people are dead and multiple others are injured after a vessel overturned in the waters off Point Loma Sunday morning, according to San Diego Fire-Rescue.

The department reports rescue efforts began being staged near the 200 block of Catalina Boulevard around 10:30 a.m.

A total of 92 personnel have been assigned to the scene, including eight engines and 10 medics.

At this time, the details surrounding how the vessel overturned are unclear.

According to San Diego Fire-Rescue, two people were killed in the crash and 23 people were taken to the hospital. At least one person was in CPR status at the time of the rescue, SDFD says.

Multiple agencies including @SDLifeguards rescued 25 people from the water. Sadly, two did not survive. 23 were taken to local hospitals. Federal agencies are still searching the water in vessels and aircraft. — SDFD (@SDFD) May 2, 2021

The victims were taken to local hospitals, including Sharp Memorial, Palomar Medical Center West, Alvarado, UCSD Medical Center (Hillcrest), Grossmont Hospital, Kaiser Clairemont Mesa, Kaiser Zion and Paradise Valley Hospital.

The tidepools at Cabrillo National Monument are closed as a result of the incident.

This story was originally published by Zac Self at KGTV.