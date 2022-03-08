1st trial in Capitol riot ends with conviction on all counts

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Texas man was convicted on Tuesday of storming the U.S. Capitol with a holstered handgun.

In the first federal trial stemming from the Jan. 6 attacks, Guy Wesley Reffitt was found guilty by a jury on all five counts he faced.

Prosecutors said Reffitt interfered with police officers who were guarding the Capitol and threatened his two teenage children if they reported him to law enforcement.

According to CNN, Reffitt's 19-year-old son testified at the trial about his father's far-right political extremism and loyalty to former President Donald Trump.

The teenager reportedly met with an FBI agent and turned over evidence that showed his father was at the Trump rally prior to the Capitol riot.

CBS News reports that Reffitt faces a maximum of 60 years in prison. He is scheduled to be sentenced in June.