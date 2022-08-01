17-year-old dead, four others injured after being stabbed on Wisconsin river

Authorities in Wisconsin said a Minnesota teenager is dead and four other people were injured after they were stabbed while tubing on a river Saturday afternoon.

The St. Croix County Sheriff's Office said in a statement that deputies received reports of several people being stabbed on the Apple River around 3:45 p.m. near Somerset Township.

Once on scene, deputies found five people with stab wounds to their midsections, the department said.

According to the statement, two of the victims were flown to a hospital in St. Paul, Minnesota; two others were taken to a nearby hospital by ambulance.

The injuries to the victims, a woman and three men in their 20s, ranged from serious to critical, having been stabbed in their torsos and chests, the department said.

The sheriff's office said that the 17-year-old victim was taken to a hospital in Stillwater, Minnesota, where he was pronounced dead.

Deputies said the suspect, a 52-year-old man from Prior Lake, Minnesota, was located and arrested at the exit point for tubers along the river.

The names of the suspect and the victims have not been released.

The sheriff's office is still investigating a motive and has asked for witnesses to come forward.