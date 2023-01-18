13-year-old accused of leading troopers on high-speed chase in Nebraska

A 13-year-old girl and an 11-year-old male led a trooper on a high-speed chase, according to Nebraska State Patrol.

Authorities say when the trooper tried to pull over a Nissan Pathfinder that was traveling about 35 MPH on Interstate 80 near Kearney Tuesday night, it accelerated at a high rate of speed.

Nebraska State Patrol says the vehicle reached top speeds of about 100 MPH.

"Another trooper was able to successfully deploy stop sticks at mile marker 288 to slow the vehicle," Nebraska State Patrol stated in a news release.

The vehicle managed to exit the interstate, but started traveling at slower speeds before the trooper could bring it to a stop using a "tactical vehicle intervention."

The 13-year-old driver and the 11-year-old passenger were taken into protective custody after authorities said they found marijuana and drug paraphernalia

in the car.

Police said the pair is from Colorado.

It's unclear where their parents were during the pursuit.