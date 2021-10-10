1 killed, 14 wounded in shootout at Minnesota bar

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Authorities say a shootout at a busy bar in St. Paul, Minnesota, has left one woman dead and 14 other people wounded.

The shooting happened shortly after midnight at the Seventh Street Truck Park bar. Police say preliminary information indicates several people fired gunshots.

It's not yet clear what led to the shootout.

Police arrested three men who are being treated at a hospital for injuries from the shootout.

In a statement on Twitter, police identified the suspects as Terry Lorenzo Brown, Jr., 33 Devondre Trevon Phillips, 29, and Jeffrey Orlando Hoffman, 32.

“We have a very busy bar, a lot of people just enjoying themselves and then we had a few individuals who decided to pull out guns and pull the trigger indiscriminately, with no regard for human life,” said police spokesman Steve Linders to the Associated Press.

The Seventh Street Truck bar is in an entertainment district just south of the Xcel Energy Center, where the NHL's Minnesota Wild play.

The Star Tribune reports that the woman in her 20s was killed in the 32nd homicide victim in the city so far this year.

According to police, all the other victims are expected to survive, the AP reported.