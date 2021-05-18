Watch
NewsNational Politics

Actions

Val Demings plans to challenge Marco Rubio in US Senate race in Florida

items.[0].image.alt
J. Scott Applewhite/AP
Rep. Val Demings, D-Fla., questions former special counsel Robert Mueller as he testifies to the House Judiciary Committee about his investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, July 24, 2019.(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Val Demings
Posted at 9:37 AM, May 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-18 10:41:25-04

WASHINGTON (AP) — Rep. Val Demings is planning to challenge Florida Sen. Marco Rubio, giving Democrats a boost in a competitive 2022 race that could decide control of the Senate.

That's according to two people with knowledge of the plans, who spoke with The Associated Press.

Demings gained national recognition as a House prosecutor in President Donald Trump’s first impeachment trial and had been considering a run for governor in Florida.

The congresswoman was also considered a leading contender to be Joe Biden’s running mate in the 2020 presidential race.

In considering a Senate campaign instead, she avoids what could be a divisive primary and gives Democrats a well-known name to compete in a state where elections are often decided by a narrow margin.

Rubio isn't considered a vulnerable opponent. He was first elected in 2010 and easily won reelection in 2016. The state has also been trending in favor of the Republican Party in recent elections.

Demings' plans were first reported by Politico.

Report a typo

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Safely Back to School

State of Education