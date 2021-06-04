Pence reportedly says Trump and he won't 'ever see eye to eye' on Capitol riots

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — Mike Pence returned to another key early presidential voting state to give a speech Thursday evening in New Hampshire.

During his speech, Pence said he and former President Donald Trump have spoken "many times" since they both left office.

But Pence added that he doesn't know if he and his former boss "will ever see eye to eye" when it comes to the U.S. Capitol insurrection that occurred on Jan. 6, Axios and Business Insider reported.

According to Business Insider reporter Jake Lahut, who was in the room at the time of the speech, said that "there was almost a palpable shock in the room when Pence mentioned January 6th."

Pence added that "violence was quelled" that day and "Congress ultimately did its duty," Lahut reported.

Pence's speech comes weeks after the former vice president used his first public address since the end of the Trump administration to say he'll be "pushing back on the liberal agenda" that he says is wrong for the nation.

His choice of states, including that April appearance in South Carolina, is aimed at increasing his visibility as he considers whether to run for the White House in 2024.

Pence's team says he's planning more trips, including stops in Texas, California, and Michigan.