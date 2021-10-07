Biden to deliver remarks about vaccine requirements from Illinois

President Joe Biden on Thursday will tout his administration's efforts to have employers and industries require workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Biden will deliver his remarks Thursday afternoon in Elk Grove Village, Illinois, a Chicago suburb.

"The President's message will be clear: Vaccination requirements work," a White House official told the Chicago Sun-Times regarding Biden's Thursday address. "Vaccination requirements get more people vaccinated, helping to end the pandemic and strengthen the economy. That's why he's leading on implementing vaccination requirements for 100 million workers — two-thirds of all workers in the U.S. And that's why we're seeing growing momentum for vaccination requirements across sectors and across the country."

In September, Biden laid out a six-pronged plan to combat COVID-19 this fall.

Part of that plan included a new rule from the Department of Labor's Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) that will require all employers with 100 or more employees to ensure their workforce is fully vaccinated. That provision also requires workers who remain unvaccinated to produce a negative test result on at least a weekly basis before coming to work.

Biden has also signed executive orders requiring all federal workers to be vaccinated and all contractors working with the federal government to be vaccinated.

The president has also called on entertainment venues to require proof of vaccination prior to entry.

Biden will deliver his remarks Thursday at 3:45 p.m. ET.