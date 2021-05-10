Watch
Biden administration restores health protections for transgender people, ending Trump-era policy

Carolyn Kaster/AP
FILE - In this Sunday, June 11, 2017 file photo, Equality March for Unity and Pride participants march past the White House in Washington. Many LGBT-rights activists never believed Donald Trump's campaign promises to be their friend. With his move to ban transgender people from military service on Wednesday, July 26, 2017, on top of other actions and appointments, they now see him as openly hostile. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Posted at 7:38 AM, May 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-10 08:38:21-04

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration says the government will protect gay and transgender people against sex discrimination in health care.

The announcement reverses a Trump-era policy that sought to narrow the scope of legal rights in sensitive situations involving medical care.

Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra said Monday that LGBTQ people should have the same access to health care as everyone else.

The Trump administration had defined “sex” to mean gender assigned at birth, thereby excluding transgender people from the umbrella of legal protection against sex discrimination.

The Trump rules had been blocked by a federal judge and now the Biden administration is signaling a clear break.

