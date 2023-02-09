Twitter data shows the nation split on who to root for in the Super Bowl this year

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As the Superbowl weekend approaches, as usual, the nation is divided. But, how does the split go?

The folks over at Betonline.ag use trend software that tracks geotagged Twitter data. Hashtags such as #ChiefsKingdom and #FlyEaglesFly were tracked in over 217,000 tweets.

Looking at the map, there is certainly a regional component.

The eastern midwest rooting for the Eagles can be explained by Bengals fans wanting to see their loss avenged, and the Eagles rooting interest out west can be explained by the Chief's divisional rivalry with the Denver Broncos, Las Vegas Raiders, and Los Angeles Chargers.

The middle of the country rooting for the Chiefs is pretty self-explanatory, but Texas is definitely rooting for the Chiefs, as Dallas Cowboys fans certainly don't want to see their hated rival, the Eagles, win the Super Bowl.

State breakdown:

Eagles - 28 states

Chiefs - 22 states