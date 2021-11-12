The end of Britney Spears' conservatorship will be discussed today

LOS ANGELES, California — Today could mark the end of the conservatorship of pop icon Britney Spears.

A judge in Los Angeles is set to decide whether or not to end to end it this afternoon.

Spears' attorney, her parents and the court appointees who control the conservatorship all support termination. And without significant opposition the judge is likely to dissolve the arrangement.

The conservatorship began when spears' father Jamie, citing his daughter's mental health and substance abuse struggles, sought control over Britney's business and her life.

In recent years, however, Britney Spears has called the arrangement abusive and exploitative.

If the conservatorship is dissolved today, the current conservator has a plan to guide Britney Spears to the end of the arrangement.