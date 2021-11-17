Watch
Starbucks giving free reusable red cup on Thursday

Posted at 5:24 PM, Nov 17, 2021
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Starbucks wants to give you a free limited-edition reusable cup.

It's all part of their red season.

The coffee chain will hand out the free red cups on Thursday while supplies last.

Customers just have to order a holiday or fall drink - like a pumpkin spice latte or peppermint mocha - to be eligible.

In a nod to Starbucks' 50th anniversary as the cup is made with 50 percent recycled material.

This is the company's fourth annual "red cup day" giveaway.

Starbucks always gives a 10-cent discount to customers who bring in their own reusable cup.

