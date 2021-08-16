WASHINGTON, D.C. — The nation's food assistance program known as SNAP is set to increase its benefits.

Revisions are set to be announced Monday for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.

Here's what Americans can expect:

The increase will be more than 25 percent from pre-pandemic levels.

The average monthly benefit of $121 per person will rise by $36.

A new maximum will increase to $835 a month for a family of four. That's an increase of 21 percent.