Shootings at Michigan State University killed three people

The search is over for what police said is the lone suspected shooter who went on a deadly rampage through Michigan State University Monday night.

Officials said the suspect shot and killed himself as he was confronted by police off-campus in nearby Lansing, Michigan. Investigators are now searching for a motive after the shootings killed at least three people.

Police swarmed the campus within minutes of the first reports of an active shooter, just after 8 p.m. on Monday night.

Authorities said the victims were found in an academic building and a student union, both buildings open to the public.

"We ran out. There were cops there and they told us to go lay in the fields,” one of the students who fled the scene said.

All campus activities including sporting events are suspended for the next two days.

Local K-12 schools in east Lansing, Michigan, are also closed.

At this point, police are not identifying the victims in the attack out of respect for the families.