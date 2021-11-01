Pilot under investigation for allegedly saying 'Let's Go Brandon' to passengers

HOUSTON, Texas — An airline pilot is under investigation after he allegedly said "Let's Go, Brandon," to passengers on a flight from Houston to Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Southwest Airlines announced its investigation Sunday after the Associated Press reported on the incident in a story about the growing popularity of the phrase.

An AP reporter was on the flight, and in that report, the reporter said the pilot’s use of the phrase drew audible gasps from some passengers.

In a statement, Southwest Airlines said the company would address the situation directly with any employee involved and would remind its staff that sharing personal beliefs in this fashion is not acceptable.

“Southwest does not condone Employees sharing their personal political opinions while on the job serving our Customers, and one Employee’s individual perspective should not be interpreted as the viewpoint of Southwest and its collective 54,000 Employees,” the statement said.

What does "Let's Go Brandon" mean?

The phrase has become a stand-in phrase for "f*** Joe Biden." Its origins started after an Oct. 2 incident at a NASCAR race in Alabama won by Brandon Brown a driver who was being interviewed by an NBC Sports reporter.

The crowd behind Brown was chanting something, and the reporter suggested it was saying “Let’s go, Brandon” to cheer the driver. But it became increasingly clear to viewers that the crowd was saying, “f*** Joe Biden.”

