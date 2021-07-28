Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

McCormick recalls 3 seasonings for possible salmonella contamination

McCormick recalls 3 seasonings
items.[0].image.alt
WFTX
McCormick seasoning recall
Posted at 7:25 AM, Jul 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-28 08:25:24-04

You might want to check your pantry, 3 different seasons are being recalled due to possible salmonella contamination.

The 3 seasonings are McCormick Perfect Pinch Italian Seasoning, McCormick Culinary Italian Seasoning, and Frank's Red-hot Buffalo Ranch Seasoning.

The products were shipped to 32 states, including Texas, between June 20th and July 21st.

McCormick says it doesn't know of anyone getting sick from the products.
Still, if you have one of the items, contact McCormick at 1-800-635-2867, weekdays from 9:30 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. EST, for a replacement or full refund.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Safely Back to School

State of Education