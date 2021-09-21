Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

FedEx rates will be rising in January

items.[0].videoTitle
FedEx has announced shipping rates are going up in January.
FedEx prices will be rising in January
Posted at 8:31 AM, Sep 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-21 09:31:25-04

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — FedEx has announced shipping rates are going up in January.

The hikes apply to all U.S. domestic, U.S. export and import services.

Home delivery is expected to increase nearly 6 percent.

Freight customers may see an increase of almost 8 percent.

In a statement, FedEx officials say the price bumps "reflect incremental costs associated with the challenging operating environment."

Some FedEx customers will start noticing pricier costs this year.

In November, various shipments will include a fuel surcharge.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Safely Back to School

State of Education