Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

Bush criticizes Afghanistan withdrawal, fears for women

items.[0].image.alt
Charles Dharapak/AP
FILE - In this March 1, 2006 file photo, U.S. President George W. Bush, left and Afghan President Hamid Karzai get ready to cut a ribbon to officially open the U.S. Embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan. In an interview with German international broadcaster Deutsche Welle released Wednesday, July 14, 2021, Bush criticized the Western withdrawal from Afghanistan saying he fears that Afghan women and girls will “suffer unspeakable harm.” (AP Photo/Charles Dharapak, File)
George W. Bush, Hamid Karzai
Posted at 2:49 PM, Jul 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-14 15:49:48-04

BERLIN (AP) — Former U.S. President George W. Bush has criticized the Western withdrawal from Afghanistan in an interview with a German broadcaster.

He says he fears that Afghan women and girls will “suffer unspeakable harm.” Asked in an interview with German international broadcaster Deutsche Welle released Wednesday whether the withdrawal is a mistake, Bush replied: “You know, I think it is, yeah, because I think the consequences are going to be unbelievably bad.”

The war in Afghanistan began under Bush in 2001. The withdrawal of U.S. and NATO troops set in motion earlier this year by current President Joe Biden is now nearing completion.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Safely Back to School

State of Education