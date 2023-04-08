Watch Now
McDonald's gives back to nonprofit that helps families of first responders

Posted at 10:58 PM, Apr 07, 2023
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — McDonald's restaurants across South and Central Texas held a fundraiser on Friday to support local 100 Club chapters.

The non-profit's mission is to provide financial support to family members of law enforcement officers and firefighters who have been killed or seriously injured in the line of duty.

On Friday, restaurants across the state donated 10 percent of its lunch sales to support the 100 Club.

There are seven chapters across the state, including right here in Corpus Christi.

The fundraiser was established in 2001 in San Antonio and has donated more than $500,000 to local 100 Clubs since its inception.

