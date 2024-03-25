Mathis police investigation reveals a severe drug problem

MATHIS, Tx — The results of an undercover investigation have revealed a severe drug problem happening in Mathis. Now, it's all hands-on deck for the Mathis Police Department as they continue their efforts to get drugs off the street.

"For those people who want to commit crimes and want to sell those drugs. We will go for them and arrest them,” Interim Police Chief Guillermo Figueroa said.

In a recent narcotics investigation, 189 arrest warrants were issued for 81 defendants in the Mathis area.

According to Figueroa, 43 of those defendants have been arrested. Charges range from delivery of control substances including cocaine, methamphetamine and heroin.

It's drawn concern from neighbors like David Zapata.

"When I was going to school. We never heard anything about drugs in schools. Nowadays you do. It's getting worse,” Zapata said.

"24/7, day and night, every day, it doesn't stop here in the city of Mathis,” Mathis resident Paul Peralta said.

Peralta knows all too well about the alarming issue in his neighborhood.

"I got into the wrong crowd when I was a teenager. I was doing hard core drugs, alcohol and drinking,” Peralta said.

He was able to get help but knows others may not be so lucky.

Chief Figueroa told KRIS 6 News reporter Victoria Balderrama that in addition to their warrant round up, they've made 18 other drug arrests in just one month alone.

"We decided to join investigations and that's how we were able to know who the local drug dealers are here and obtain the warrants and I want to thank Sheriff Oscar Rivera for the help,” Figueroa said.

Figueroa said going forward, all the drugs collected as evidence will be put away in a safer and more secure evidence locker-than what they had before.