YOU'RE INVITED: Cole Park Pier reopening celebration

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The city of Corpus Christ is inviting the community to a festive celebration in honor of the reopening of Cole Park Pier and Plaza.

The ribbon cutting and lighting of the pier will take place on Friday, December 17 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Cole Park. There will be live music, hot cocoa, cookies, a kids play area, fishing and more.

"The rededication of our beloved Cole Park Pier will be one of the most exciting days in the history of Corpus Christi,” Mayor Paulette M. Guajardo said in a release.

According to the city, "the first Cole Park Pier was built in the 1930s and was destroyed by the 1945 Texas Hurricane. The second pier was constructed in 1971 and was closed in April 2018 due to structural deficiencies caused by Hurricane Harvey. A year later, in April 2019, the walkway panels connecting the pier to the shore collapsed into the bay. City staff began working with Jacobs Engineering in December 2019 to design a pier and plaza that residents and visitors to Corpus Christi could use."

Transportation to the the Cole Park Pier Community Celebration will be provided by RTA's Park & Ride team. Pick-up will be on Kinney Street, and drop-off will be on Del Mar Boulevard directly across from Cole Park.

Water bottles, backpacks, and a commemorative postcard will be given out to the first 300 people in attendance at the event.

COVID-19 safety protocols are encouraged and recommended by the city for those in attendance.

For more information on the celebration, you can click here.