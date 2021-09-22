You're Invite: Unaccompanied Veteran burial taking place Thursday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The community is invited to pay their respects to a local hero, as the Coastal Bend Texas State Veterans Cemetery will host an Unaccompanied Veteran burial on Thursday for U.S. Army Veteran PFC High Martin Stovall Jr.

Mr. Stovall is not expected to have any relatives at his burial, so the Coastal Bend community is invited to ensure this veteran doesn't get buried alone.

Stovall was born on July 6, 1952, and served in the United States Army from Jan. 28, 1971 to Jan. 25, 1974. He received the National Defense Service Medal, Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, Sharpshooter, Vietnam Service Medal and the Vietnam Campaign Medal.

PFC Stovall will receive military honors, and if no relative is present at the burial, the Veterans Land Board On-Site Representative will accept the United States flag on Stovall’s behalf.

The burial will take place Thursday Sept. 23 at 2:00 p.m. at the Coastal Bend Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Corpus Christi.