Your AC’s still working hard — here’s how to give your wallet a break

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — October may be here, but the summer heat is still around and air conditioners are still going full blast. If you're feeling the financial heat, here are some tips to keep your electricity bill from torching your budget.

In South Texas, staying cool isn't optional — it's necessary. Tom Swanson, general manager at Mathews CCAC, says during the summer months, your AC alone can make up about 90% of your electric bill. And even though we're finally seeing those slightly cooler mornings, there's still concern about energy costs.

"People are a little less concerned than normal but there still is some concern," Swanson said.

The number you set your thermostat to really comes down to what's comfortable for you — but if there was a magic number, Swanson has a recommendation.

"If you're set between 72 and 76 you are usually okay," Swanson said.

Before jumping into tips, Swanson says just how much you save depends on how healthy your system is.

"If you're losing a lot of air or something is really wrong with the system it can be up to 50% in some cases. You can absolutely save that much," Swanson said.

One common myth? Turning your AC off completely when you leave the house. It sounds like it should save money, but it actually can cause issues.

"If you turn it off, the home will heat up. The furniture in your home will absorb that heat. It'll take a lot longer to cool down and that system will eventually run longer," Swanson said.

So instead, raise your thermostat just a few degrees when you're out — not all the way off. That helps circulate air, prevent humidity, and keep your system from overworking later.

"Seven to eight degrees is probably okay. for example I usually keep mine at 75 and we turn it up to about 79 or 80 when we leave the house for a while," Swanson said.

Swanson also recommends keeping the fan on "auto," not "on," so it doesn't pull in extra moisture from outside.

And if you're looking to save even more, check your energy plan. Companies like TXU, Reliant, and Direct Energy offer deals like free nights, weekend deals, and even solar options without panels to help you use energy smarter, not harder.

A little AC care now — maybe even a heating tune-up while you're at it — can keep your home comfortable and your wallet happy, no matter what the South Texas weather throws next.

