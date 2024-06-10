Young boy crashes family vehicle near McDonald's on Kostoryz and SPID

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — A crash involving a juvenile male driver is now under investigation, according to the Corpus Christi Police Department.

CCPD Senior Officer Antonio Contreras says a young boy who has a mental disability was behind the wheel of a white pickup truck when a collision occurred Monday morning around 9:56 a.m. near McDonald's on Kostoryz Road.

Traffic was diverted at Kostoryz and South Padre Island Drive Monday morning as emergency crews cleared debris from lanes of travel.

One Corpus Christi driver, Hanzo Garcia, could not believe his eyes when he saw the motorist who crashed into his vehicle was underage.

"There are no major injuries right now. We have four separate

crashes, and I don't think anyone has any injuries. His mother [the driver] was there at the residence, and she turned away for a second," said CCPD Officer Lt Michael Pena.

Officials say the young boy took the family vehicle as his mother became distracted.

"The officers are writing up different crash reports because it was not all one continuous event," added Lt. Pena.

Police have not released any additional information about the juvenile driver or crash victims or where the other three crashes occurred.