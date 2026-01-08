YMCA of the Coastal Bend officially rebrands as Corpus Christi Community Center

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The YMCA of the Coastal Bend has officially rebranded as the Corpus Christi Community Center after cutting ties with its national brand in July.

The announcement came yesterday on social media. The community center has been a staple for 86 years and assures neighbors nothing is changing about day-to-day operations.

Corpus Christi Community Center Facebook post from the Corpus Christi Community Center

In their post, the community center says they're committed to building a stronger future for the facility and community as a whole.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!