YMCA hosts a Parents Night Out during Artwalk

Good news for parents who are looking to have a night out.

The YMCA just announced it is hosting a "Parents Night Out" on Friday, October 6 for Art Walk. Art Walk is held in Downtown Corpus Christi on the first Friday of every month and it has grown in popularity in its 13 years.

According to YMCA Childcare and Aquatics Director Audrey Dumes, the YMCA has decided to give parents who want to attend Artwalk the opportunity to drop their children off at the gym for their "First Friday" event. It will include dinner and snacks, moves, and private swim time.

"We just want to invite everybody downtown to come bring their kids here to the Y. So, they can have their fun as well as the parents go out and enjoy the nightlife that the city has to offer the first Friday of the month. Bring your kids to the Y. So that they can have their own party here," Dumes said.

Registration is open. Parents who are non-members will be charged $25 for the first child and $5 for additional child. Parents who are members will be charged $20 for the first child and $5 for addition child.

For more information, contact the YMCA of the Coastal Bend at 361-239-0013 or visit their facility at 417 South Upper Broadway Street or call .