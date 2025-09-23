Yeager Elementary preliminary report still pending months after shaking incident

UPDATE:

CCISD has sent KRIS6 News a "limited visual condition assessment" completed by Ardurra Group LLC dated from May 7 2025.

DISCUSSIONS AND OPINIONS

The vibration feeling was described as "a sudden drop and that the building had moved downward." Based on this description, it would be inferred that the building experienced a vertical displacement of some kind. A sudden vertical displacement would have been made apparent by the presence of significant cracks in one of the columns, beams, or girders. Minor cracking was noted in the beams above the ceiling of the first-floor classroom, but the cracks observed were small and did not appear to be recent. Another sign of a vertical displacement would have been crack patterns similar to the types of cracks observed due to differential settlement, such as diagonal cracks or stair-step shaped cracks in the exterior brick mortar. These types of cracks were not observed in the interior or exterior of Building E. Based on the information gathered, no visible apparent signs of significant movement were found.

The visible cracks observed at the building exterior and interior during the site visit were noted to be completely vertical at the corners and completely horizontal in the middle portion of the wall. These crack orientations and locations are indicative that the building has experienced lateral movement. The cracking and separation observed do not appear to be severe or atypical of a building that is over 50 years old. The cracks noted on the building exterior were significant in size, but did not appear to have occurred recently. Based on this information, it appears that the lateral movement experienced by the building is unrelated to the reported vibration/sudden movement incident.

The visible cracking and minor defects observed in the stairwells adjacent to the classroom do not appear to be significant considering the age of the building. The stairwells are located outside and are subject to the elements. The type of cracks and minor deficiencies observed on the stairs can be attributed to cyclic exposure to the elements. The cracking and minor defects noted on the stairs do not appear to have occurred recently. Based on this information, it appears that the visible noted items on the stairs are unrelated to the reported vibration/sudden movement incident.

RECOMMENDATIONS

Based on the results obtained from the site observation, Ardurra recommends the classroom building to be monitored periodically. Ardurra recommends a follow-up assessment in 12 months from the date of the report where an additional floor elevation survey will be performed and compared to the results of the initial floor elevation survey. If vibrations are experienced again, Ardurra needs to be immediately notified of the incident. Ardurra also noted significant cracking in the brick at the southwest and northwest corners of the building exterior. Although they appear to be unrelated to the reported vibration, Ardurra recommends the cracks be repaired.

CONCLUSIONS

In summary, a site inspection was performed at Building E of Yeager Elementary School. Signs of previous lateral building movement were observed, but no apparent signs of a recent, significant movement were found. The other visible defects and deficits observed in the stairway and building exterior appear to be due to exposure to the elements and the building's age. These issues can be improved with additional maintenance to the building. The findings of the structural observation and analysis of available evidence related to this project support the following:

1. The building appears to be safe and can remain in use.

2. The condition of the building needs to be monitored periodically, and a follow-up assessment should be conducted in 12 months from the date of the report.

3. We recommend an additional floor elevation survey be performed during the reevaluation.

4. If vibrations are felt again, Ardurra needs to be immediately notified of the incident.

5. Ardurra recommends the cracking observed at the southwest and northwest corners of the building be repaired. The findings noted herein do not constitute a scope of work for repair or offer of repair. Detailed engineering design documents should be prepared to accurately reflect the scope of any repair work and competitive bids be obtained to determine actual repair costs. All means and methods of construction are the responsibility of the contractor and not that of Ardurra.

All existing portions of the building should be properly shored, supported, and stabilized during the entire repair process.

GENERAL COMMENTS

Our professional services have been rendered with care, diligence, and in a manner customary for professionals involved with this type of work. Ardurra reserves the right to revise this assessment report at any time and as new information becomes available. This visual assessment does not include a detailed analytical study of the actual structural elements; nor does this report warrant the structural quality of any structural member or components which are not exposed and are not readily available for visual assessment or other areas not mentioned in this report; nor does it imply that the structural members or components are free from defects, including but not limited to poor material quality. I hereby certify that I have no interest, present or contemplated, in this property or its improvements; that my assessment was made with reasonable care; and that the information contained in this letter is based on my best professional judgment. This letter report is not a guarantee and carries no warranty, expressed or implied.

ORIGINAL:

Corpus Christi Independent School District says the preliminary engineering report examining a building shaking incident at Yeager Elementary School remains incomplete, despite the incident occurring over eight months ago.

KRIS6 News submitted three separate public information requests since over the last few months seeking the preliminary report. The report has yet to be released by CCISD.

Yeager Elementary preliminary report still pending months after shaking incident

"We're still trying to do our assessment. The engineers that we're talking to are actively monitoring that over the next 6-9 months," said Trent Wagner, CCISD's Executive Director of Construction and Project Management.

During the original incident, everyone in the affected area was evacuated within 15 minutes, according to Principal Stacy Mitchan.

Wagner told KRIS6 News the district still has no significant findings and the initial report isn't ready for release.

"That initial report that they did, that's not even ready at this time. No because that's just a draft report. They want to make sure we have our entire findings accessible to us on our final assessment," Wagner said.

KRIS6 News contacted Munoz Engineering, a local engineering firm, for perspective on the timeline. While they don't fully know the Yeager Elementary situation, in their opinion a report shouldn't have taken this long.

When I asked Wagner about that assessment, he defended the district's timeline.

"No, like I said I'm going to go back to making our general assessment. These take time with a building like this. Student and staff safety is our top concern," Wagner said.

Wagner confirmed the district has not had any further incidents and that Yeager Elementary School remains safe. He expects the final report to be completed within the next 6-9 months.

