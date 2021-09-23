Wounded Warriors Beach Bash needs donations for this weekend's event

PADRE ISLAND, Texas — For the fifth year, South Texas veterans will travel to Padre Island this weekend for the Wounded Warriors Beach Bash.

Seventeen veterans and their families will be hosted at the Surfside Condos on Padre Island, and all meals and activities will be paid for, thanks to sponsors including Citgo and H-E-B.

“All their meals will be served around the pool. Lots of fun activities to include golf carts, fun by the beach, sand castle lessons, and just a lot of enjoyment for them to enjoy getting to know each other, and for us to say ‘thank you’ as a community,” said event co-chair Linda Lindsey.

Andrew Powers, a U.S. Army veteran, has facilitated the event in the past. This year, he will be enjoying it as a guest for the first time. He said this event is different from other events usually offered to veterans, because it is not strictly scheduled, and allows the participants to do more of their own thing.

“It’s just a time to kick back at the beach, poolside with your family, hang out with some veterans that you may or may not know, and just have some time to yourself,” he said.

The event relies on donations to run, and costs around $6,500 each year to host.

“This year, we’ve run a little bit short, as of now; probably because of the pandemic, as have most non-profits. But, we’re confident we’re going to pick it up and finish strong,” Lindsey said.

Powers said, without this event, many injured veterans would not have the ability to have a weekend like the one they receive.

“A lot of us are on some sort of fixed income. So, being able to afford a condo for a weekend is just out of the question. A lot of these guys haven’t had the opportunity to do something like this in a lifetime,” he said. “So, if you’re looking for a reason to support Linda and the rest of the Warrior Bash, just know they’re providing an outlet to veterans who would otherwise never be able to experience something like this.”

Lindsey is asking the public for help to raise the last of the funds needed for the weekend.

“We all live in America, and we get to do a lot of great things,” she said. “The wounded warriors and their families have sacrificed a lot. So, it’s an opportunity for us, at the Surfside Condominium and the Padre Island community, to say thank you for all you do, thank you wounded warriors, thank you families, and we appreciate you taking care of our American freedom.”

If you wish do donate, you can contact Lindsey directly either by phone at 830-591-8212, or by email at Linda.lindsey1@yahoo.com. Donations can also be dropped off in-person at the Surfside Condos, located at 15005 Windward Dr. on Padre Island.

Any extra funds raised will either be converted into gift cards for the veterans to take home, or will be donated back to the Wounded Warriors Project.