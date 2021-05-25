Workforce Solutions holding youth job fair at La Palmera

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Coming out of this pandemic is not going to be easy, but there are resources for those who need help.

If you're anywhere from age 16 to 24, Workforce Solutions of the Coastal Bend has several opportunities available. They are holding a 2021 Youth Opportunities Unlimited Summer Youth Job Fair from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at La Palmera Mall (5488 South Padre Island Drive, Corpus Christi) today.

The "You Earn!" job fair is meant to help young people earn money, gain meaningful work experience, and prepare and plan for the future, according to a flier posted on their Facebook page.

For more information about the job fair today, you can contact Samantha Smolik at samantha.smolik@coastalcompass.org via email or call (361) 906-0703.