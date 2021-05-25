Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Workforce Solutions holding youth job fair at La Palmera

If you're anywhere from age 16 to 24, Workforce Solutions of the Coastal Bend has several opportunities available
items.[0].image.alt
PickPik via MGN Online
Rockport-Fulton summer youth jobs
Posted at 11:38 AM, May 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-25 12:38:14-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Coming out of this pandemic is not going to be easy, but there are resources for those who need help.

If you're anywhere from age 16 to 24, Workforce Solutions of the Coastal Bend has several opportunities available. They are holding a 2021 Youth Opportunities Unlimited Summer Youth Job Fair from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at La Palmera Mall (5488 South Padre Island Drive, Corpus Christi) today.

The "You Earn!" job fair is meant to help young people earn money, gain meaningful work experience, and prepare and plan for the future, according to a flier posted on their Facebook page.

For more information about the job fair today, you can contact Samantha Smolik at samantha.smolik@coastalcompass.org via email or call (361) 906-0703.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Safely Back to School

State of Education