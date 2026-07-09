Worker killed in industrial accident at aggregate yard near Joe Fulton Corridor

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Mario Saldana, 43, has been identified as the worker who died in an industrial accident at an aggregate yard near the 4600 block of the Joe Fulton Corridor.

The Nueces County Medical Examiner's Office made the identification. Officials confirmed Saldana's family has been notified of his death.

The incident occurred at a site marked for Anderson Columbia authorized personnel only, according to signage at the location.

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Multiple emergency response teams were dispatched to the scene, including crews from the Port of Corpus Christi Police, Nueces County Sheriff's Department, and Corpus Christi Fire Department.

Authorities have not yet released information about the circumstances that led to the fatal accident or the specific nature of Saldana's injuries.

The investigation into the workplace fatality remains ongoing. Officials are expected to release more information as it becomes available.

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