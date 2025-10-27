Work underway for new restaurant coming to the Coastal Bend

It's out with the old and in with the new at Moore Plaza.

On Monday afternoon, crews with White Star Demolition, LLC tore down the old TGI Fridays on the 5200 block of South Padre Island Drive.

Demolition crews spent Monday tearing down the old TGI Fridays restaurant at Moore Plaza

The once popular eatery closed its doors on Jan. 2, 2024.

White Star Demolition, LLC said crews will remain at the site for the rest of the week to clean up the restaurant debris.

They said a Yard House Restaurant will be built in its place.

Yard House is known for its large selection of draft beers and diverse menu and has several restaurants across the country, including several in Texas.

KRIS 6 reached out to Yard House's corporate office to find out when the eatery will open. We'll be sure to let you know once we get an answer.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.