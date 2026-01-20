Work to close northbound lane on Yorktown Boulevard near Sun Valley Drive

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Motorists should prepare for traffic adjustments on Yorktown Boulevard as the City of Corpus Christi begins infrastructure improvements that will require a lane closure near Sun Valley Drive.

Beginning January 19 crews will close the outside northbound lane on Yorktown Boulevard to replace a bridge railing protection device. The closure is expected to remain in place through Monday, January 26.

Despite the lane closure, neighborhoods and businesses in the area will remain accessible throughout the duration of the roadwork. The City emphasizes that while traffic patterns will be affected, residents and customers can still reach their destinations.

Safety remains a top priority during construction, and motorists traveling through the area must follow posted detour signs to navigate the construction zone safely, according to city officials.

A detailed map showing the road closure area is available to help drivers plan alternate routes and understand the construction zone boundaries:

