Work crews return from Houston after helping to restore power to millions of residents

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — A work crew from Nueces Electric Co-op is back from a pretty tough assignment. They've been helping restore power to millions of residents in the Houston area.

This crew of seven men spent over a week working with other crews from around the state to get Houston residents back online.

It was a tough job because Beryl caused much damage to Houston's electric grid. When the N-E-C crew arrived, repairs were expected to take three weeks, but they finished their work in just over three days.

As you can imagine, that was a huge relief for folks who had been sweating it out without electricity.

"They were glad that we were there, and usually they would always ask us like, hey, we don't mean to be rude, but how long do you think it's gonna take y'all? And most of the time, when we would give them an answer if we had an idea. They were very surprised; they said wow, y'all are doing a lot," said Ben Lopez.

Beryl left more than 2 million homes and businesses without electricity.

Nearly 20 thousand people are still waiting for their power to be restored.

