Wooldridge Apartments resident creates community food pantry to help community

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Wooldridge Apartments resident has turned the space outside her unit into a community lifeline, offering free food and essentials to neighbors in need.

Ashley Shedd-Mungia launched the Community Food Pantry on Nov. 1 outside Unit 2003. She and community members have stocked a four-tier rack with pasta, cereal, peanut butter, baby food and more.

"It breaks my heart to know that there are people out there that don't have food," Shedd-Mungia said.

With continued uncertainty regarding the distribution of SNAP benefits, Shedd-Mungia said she knew she had to take action.

"It just feels really good to give back," she said.

Since opening the pantry, Shedd-Mungia estimates 25 to 30 families have picked up food.

"Sometimes I'll wake up in the morning and I'm like, 'oh hey, that's new,'" she said.

For Shedd-Mungia, the cause is personal.

"I grew up on social services. Both of my parents were addicts. I got free lunch. And I got food stamps. So I know how it feels to not have food," she said.

The pantry operates on a simple model: residents can drop off donations outside her unit, and anyone who needs food can take what they need — no questions asked.

"But I've also set up an email address for the pantry to be able to get in contact with people, to pick up donations," Shedd-Mungia said.

Beyond food, the pantry also offers hygiene products, including body wash, shampoo, menstrual products and adult diapers.

More information about the pantry:

communityfoodpantrycc@gmail.com.

Community Food Pantry / Despensa de alimentos comunitarios

Wooldridge Apartments / Apartamentos Wooldridge

5929 Wooldridge Rd / 5929 Wooldridge Rd.

Corpus Christi / Corpus Christi

Building 20 / Edificio 20

Unit 2003

Take what you need, leave what you can. / Toma lo que necesitas, deja lo que puedas.

