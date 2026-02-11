Women anglers teach kids fishing skills

PADRE ISLAND, TX — Two women are breaking barriers in the fishing world while inspiring the next generation of anglers through hands-on education at local schools.

Sarah Zurovec, a competitive angler, and Krystal Thompson, manager and partner at Laguna Landing, visited Seashore Learning Academy on Tuesday with the "Over the Bridge Future Fishers Foundation" to teach elementary school students about fishing.

"You always get put in this box as a woman... like 'oh this is a man's sport.' Guess what it's not," Zurovec said.

The partnership between the two women began when they recognized their shared passion for making a difference through fishing education.

"I think it was a week after I met her (Zurovec) I asked her 'what do you think your purpose is?' She looked and me and said 'I don't know what it looks like but it involves fishing,'" Thompson said.

The OTB Future Fishers Foundation focuses on teaching young students fishing fundamentals while providing them with essential equipment including lures, hooks, and other items donated by area businesses.

"We only have the next generation who will be our future conservationists," Thompson said.

The program aims to get children engaged in outdoor activities rather than spending time indoors with technology.

"Instead of playing on their video games and sitting at home, go out there and try to go fishing and do something that's worthwhile to themselves and to other kids," Zurovec said.

Beyond teaching fishing skills, the duo serves as role models for young girls interested in the sport, demonstrating that fishing isn't limited by gender or age.

"When we can show these beautiful young girls that they are capable of anything they put their minds to and anything they strive for they're going to be successful at it," Thompson said.

Zurovec emphasized that fishing success depends on knowledge and education rather than physical strength.

"If a guy can do it you can do it. This is not something that is about strength. This is about knowledge, education, and endurance. A child at the age of 5 can outfish somebody at the age of 40 if they have the knowledge to do it," Zurovec said.

The foundation plans to expand their educational efforts through additional programs while continuing to focus on youth development and breaking down gender stereotypes in fishing.

