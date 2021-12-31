Watch
Woman finishes 99 day walk from Wisconsin to Port Aransas

Posted at 6:54 PM, Dec 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-30 19:54:12-05

PORT ARANSAS, Texas — Officially crossing the finish line after 99 days, five states and 14 hundred miles later, 60-year-old Mary Hesch of Stevens Point, Wisconsin was met by all of her family and friends in Port Aransas.

Mary walked all the way to Port A where her mother's ashes were scattered 25 years ago. She walked in honor of her late mother who passed away from Pulmonary Fibrosis, a debilitating lung disease that becomes progressively worse.

"This was her favorite place once she was diagnosed. She found it easier to breathe at sea level, so they traveled the last year and a half of her life and this was her favorite spot," said Hesch.

Mary raises awareness and funds for Pulmonary Fibrosis. It affects more than 250 thousand Americans. The disease is largely unknown.

