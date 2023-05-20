Wings of Texas sets example for runners at Beach to Bay

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — There might be angels in the crowd for the 2023 Beach to Bay Marathon but these aren't your typical angels - they fly with Wings of Texas.

A local nonprofit, Wings of Texas helps people with disabilities become active members of the community, including in events like Beach to Bay

"We believe that the Coastal Bend can be a more inclusive place to live, work, play and learn, and we are dedicated to making that happen for them," Wings of Texas Executive Director Thomas Cronnon said.

For the upcoming race, the "captains" are community members who are disabled and need extra help to compete. They will be assisted by their own personal "angels", who are Wings of Texas members who will be pushing them through the last leg of the race.

"We have five captains participating on the sixth leg of the Beach to Bay tomorrow and we are going to be helping them experience the joy of crossing the finish line," Thomas said.

One of those members who will be competing tomorrow will be team captain Charlie Cronnon, the younger brother of Thomas Cronnon.

"He enjoys music, television, running obviously, and really he shows that individuals with disabilities are not that different from the rest of us," Thomas said.

Charlotte Murray will be running with Wings of Texas as an angel for the very first time.

"We are a family, and that makes it so special we are there for each other." Murray said.

Murray said that being an angel means more to her than just running a fast race.

"It's not about being fast," she said. "But having a heart and to be able to help and give back, and watch them as they are excited to cross the finish line."

Wings of Texas is determined to be an example to give back, and inspire others in doing so.

