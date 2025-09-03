CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Two local athletes are preparing to represent the Coastal Bend at the world's biggest marathon after being selected as one of only 11 duos teams from the United States.

Wings of Texas duo prepares to represent Coastal Bend at NYC Marathon

Charlie and his father, Rusty, spend countless hours training together as part of Wings of Texas, a local nonprofit promoting inclusion. After applying for two years, they finally received the life-changing email this year.

"Rusty actually had to read the email three or four times, waiting for it to say please apply again next year," Michelle Jones, Charlie’s mom, said.

Jones, the founder of Wings of Texas, explains that duo teams consist of an individual pushing and an individual with disabilities.

When Rusty finally realized they had been accepted, his reaction was immediate.

Rusty describes the feeling he got when he saw that email.

“Panic. Extreme panic because I only had 14 weeks to do an 18-week training," Rusty Jones said.

Now the father-son team is buckling down for the challenge ahead. Rusty runs 25 to 30 miles per week, with his longest run being 15 miles this past Sunday. The new Harbor Bridge has become their training ground to prepare for New York's four bridges, including the Brooklyn Bridge, at the starting line.

The 26.2-mile course presents both physical and mental challenges.

"For me, 13 miles is all muscle; after that, it's a mental game," Rusty Jones said.

The family has already participated in multiple marathons together, including the Houston Marathon, Rock and Roll Marathon San Antonio, and the Texas Independence Relay, which spans 200 miles across Texas.

To help fund their New York journey, Wings of Texas is hosting several fundraising events. A cookie and lemonade sale will take place this Saturday at the Bill Dodge Run at Cole Park.

"I’ve always dreamed of Reid (young member with autism, Wings of Texas) being able to do something like a cute little lemonade stand and bake sale, and now, thanks to Wings of Texas, that dream is becoming a reality," Tiffany McDaniels said.

"We wanted to do something special to make it all come together and help offset the cost to give back to him as much as he does for us and our kids," Jasmine, also known as Jazzi, who joined Wings of Texas 2 years ago, said.

A barbecue fundraiser follows on October 4, with each plate including a ticket to their send-off concert on October 21 at Brewster Street.

"Chillbillies will be out there doing a live concert, and we are just gonna send them off in style. Help raise some funds for them to make this dream happen," Jones said.

The community has already shown incredible support. Steve, owner of The Training Room, stretches Rusty weekly to prevent injury. Victor, owner of V Fit Productions, focuses on Rusty's strength training and upper body strength to ensure he can push Charlie throughout the race.

"You know, Rusty says all the time that he doesn't like to run, but he does it for Charlie. He gets out there and trains hard, and it just means so much to me that he's willing to do that for his son," Jones said.

Rusty knows Charlie enjoys every moment because he laughs, waves and takes it all in during each race. Wings of Texas has had people approach them after runs, saying they got through their own challenges because of the group's inspiration.

"I have run other marathons with other kids in our organization, and either way it's amazing, but for it to be your son, no words can describe it," Rusty Jones said.

Those unable to attend fundraising events can still help by following the duo's Facebook page or donating through Wings of Texas. All donations are tax-deductible, and any excess funds will support the organization's mission to make the community more inclusive.

Rusty and Charlie will take on New York City on November 2. Until then, they'll continue raising money to bring them one step closer to the starting line.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."

