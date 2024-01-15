Will your kids be able to sleep in Tuesday? Here's a look at the latest school closures

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — Due to winter weather and possible unsafe travel conditions, the following schools and educational institutions have announced closures and/or changes:



Corpus Christi ISD will delay the start of classes by two hours on Tuesday, Jan. 16. Elementary schools will begin at 9:50 a.m. Middle and high schools will begin at 10:50 a.m. Bus schedules will also run on a two-hour delay. Unless otherwise notified by their supervisor , CCISD employees are expected to report to work on Tuesday two hours later than their usual start time. The district’s High School Expo, scheduled for Tuesday evening, will be rescheduled for a later date.

San Diego ISD has canceled classes for Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. They will resume classes and afterschool activities on Thursday, Jan. 18.

Three Rivers ISD has canceled classes for Tuesday, Jan. 16.

Skidmore-Tynan ISD has canceled classes for Tuesday, Jan. 16.

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi has announced it will operate remotely on Tuesday, Jan. 16. That includes virtual classes and work-from-home arrangements. Registration and advising will also continue virtually.

Texas A&M-Kingsville has announced it has canceled classes on Tuesday, Jan. 16 and has authorized remote work for most of their employees. Student services including admissions, academic advising, financial aid, and business office, can be access virtually and via email and phone.

All parish and Diocesan schools in the Diocese of Corpus Christi will be closed Tuesday, Jan. 16.

Mathis ISD has canceled all afterschool activities on Monday, Jan. 15. It has also canceled classes and afterschool activities on Tuesday, Jan. 16.

Alice ISD dismissed classes early on Monday, Jan. 15. It has canceled classes for Tuesday, Jan. 16. and Wednesday, Jan. 17.

Del Mar College has announced the closure of its campuses, including Heritage, Windward, and Oso Creek, Center for Economic Development and the Northwest Center in Calallen for Tuesday, Jan. 16.

First Christian Church Day School will be closed tuesday, Jan. 16.

Brooks County ISD has canceled classes for Tuesday, Jan 16 and there will be a 2-hour delay for the start of classes on Wednesday, Jan. 17.

Beeville ISD has canceled classes for Tuesday, Jan. 16.

Refugio ISD canceled classes for Tuesday, Jan. 16. Classes are scheduled to resume on Wednesday, Jan. 17 at 10am.

Woodsboro ISD has canceled classes for Tuesday, Jan. 16.

Orange Grove ISD will delay classes for Tuesday, Jan. 16 and Wednesday, Jan. 17. Classes will start at 9:45am. Bus routes will be running on a 2-hour delay.

St. James Episcopal School will be closed for Tuesday, Jan. 16, with the possibility of a late start on Wednesday, Jan. 17.

Robstown ISD will be closed on Tuesday, Jan. 16

West Oso ISD will be closed on Tuesday, Jan. 16

Head Start centers will be closed on Tuesday, Jan. 16

Dr ML Garza-Gonzalez Charter School will be closed tomorrow. Classes will resume on Wednesday.

Freer ISD will cancel classes on Tuesday, Jan.16. 20Additionally, they will have a delayed start on Wednesday with classes starting at 10:00 a.m.

Richard Milburn Academy will experience a two-hour delay on Tuesday, Jan. 16

