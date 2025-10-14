Will Kingsville keep Charlie Sosa or let him go? Kingsville commissioners to vote on his $180K contract

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Kingsville city commissioners will meet on Tuesday night to consider approving a controversial employment contract for newly appointed City Manager Charlie Sosa, which would pay him $180,000 annually or looking for another city manager.

Kingsville paid a search firm $16,000 to find qualified candidates for the city manager position, but none of the candidates were chosen.

Instead, the city appointed Sosa to the position on Aug. 25.

On Sept. 22, Kingsville city commissioners were scheduled to vote on his new employee agreement but instead decided to postpone their decision after residents began expressing their concerns about his appointment.

Some were concerned about Sosa, who pleaded no contest to felony theft in New Mexico in 2005.

KRIS 6 News Booking photo from Charlie Sosa's 2005's New Mexico shoplifting arrest

Meanwhile, others raised concerns about Sosa's qualifications for the position. There were concerns that Sosa used city staff to dump limestone on private property in December 2016.

KRIS 6 investigated that allegation and found a report stating that Sosa was reprimanded the following month for work performance issues and unauthorized use of city funds, property, and personnel. He received a one-day suspension as a result of the disciplinary action.

The meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. There are 17 items on the agenda, with Items 12 through 16 discussing Sosa's employment with the city.

City of Kingsville

KRIS 6 News Neighborhood Reporter Tyrese Boone will attend Tuesday night's meeting and provide updates as the story develops.

If the contract is signed and Sosa is terminated, he will receive 20 weeks' full salary.