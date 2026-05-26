Corpus Christi Water has an exception in place that allows personal swimming pools to remain filled during water restrictions.

Pools can still be filled, drained, or refilled to maintain equipment operations. That includes keeping enough water in the system for pumps, filters, and other equipment to function properly.

Why Corpus Christi pools are exempt from water restrictions

The city also requires pools to be covered when not in use to help reduce evaporation.

Pool professionals say letting water levels drop too low can cause major damage. Pumps can run dry and overheat, filter systems can fail, and in some cases, an inground pool can actually "float" or shift out of the ground when there is more pressure underneath the pool than inside it.

That can lead to cracked pool shells, broken plumbing, and damage to surrounding concrete or pavement.

The city says the rule is meant to balance water conservation with preventing costly infrastructure damage.

With the recent rain, I was actually able to fill my pool a little over a third of the way full, saving thousands of gallons.

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