WHERE'S THE BEEF?: Alice cattle farmer's perspective on rising beef costs

ALICE, Texas — Edelen Farms owner Andrew Edelen says while his family-run cattle operation has felt some changes in the beef market, but not to the same degree as conventional producers.

“We primarily raise grass fed beef and pasture poultry and we're all direct sales to customers,” Edelen told KRIS 6. “Instead of selling to a feedlot or grocery store, we're selling it directly to a customer.”

Edelen said cutting out middlemen has helped keep his business stable. “It keeps a little more money in our pocket,” he said. “It cuts out a middle man, but most importantly, it allows the customer to understand where their food is coming from.

While Edelen has kept production costs down, he said the overall cattle market has shifted dramatically in recent years. “Five years ago I was able to sell you an entire cow processed ready to go for about $3,200." Edelen continued, "Now you can't even buy that animal in the field for $3200 costing around $3,400 to $3,500. So the market has grown wildly.”

He pointed to the pandemic and a declining national cattle herd as major drivers of price increases. “The big increase started during COVID,” he said. “Since that time period we also have the lowest number of cattle in the U.S. since the 1950s, I believe, so we have the least amount of head of cattle across the U.S.”

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the beef cow population is 27.9 million as of January 1, a 1% decrease from the prior year.

However, another concern Edelen sees on the horizon is the possible spread of screwworm, a parasite that could "devastate herds."

“It is, it is a huge concern,” Edelen said. “It’ll get into any open wounds and then it eats the animal, I believe, from the inside and kills it pretty quickly. So any warm blooded animal is a concern right now.”

Despite those challenges, Edelen said he believes staying directly connected to customers is what keeps his operation strong. “My customers, they enjoy seeing the face of the person that's raising it, being able to talk to me, and it's just a much better relationship,” he said.

